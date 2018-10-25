Blue Bell Announces New Ice Cream Flavor For The Holidays

(KFSM) — It’s only fall, but Blue Bell Ice Cream is already kicking off the holiday season with a new flavor.

On Thursday (Oct. 25) Blue Bell revealed that Peppermint ice cream will be heading back to stores this week.

It was mint to be! Peppermint Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. This refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled w/peppermint candy pieces has been a Blue Bell favorite for more than 40 years! We have one more Christmas gift to help ring in the season. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/pYZwtb05Vi — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018

Blue Bell also announced that it is introducing its newest flavor – Peppermint Bark. Customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks and crushed peppermint candy in this new treat.