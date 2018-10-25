Blue Bell Announces New Ice Cream Flavor For The Holidays

Posted 2:20 pm, October 25, 2018, by

(KFSM) — It’s only fall, but Blue Bell Ice Cream is already kicking off the holiday season with a new flavor.

On Thursday (Oct. 25) Blue Bell revealed that Peppermint ice cream will be heading back to stores this week.

Blue Bell also announced that it is introducing its newest flavor – Peppermint Bark. Customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks and crushed peppermint candy in this new treat.