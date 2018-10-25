Fall Foliage Report On Highway 71

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are headed on the road to check on the changing colors along some of the scenic byways. Our first stop isn’t too far away. We traveled along old Highway 71 into the Boston Mountains for this week’s fall foliage report.

You can see a lot of these colors just starting to change at the top of the trees. A lot of the trees, though, are still green. But, you can see the little hints of color that are trying to peek through.

Your eyes can spot the colors even better if you stop along the way. I took a break at Artist Point where I found a few trees trying to turn vibrant. There are golds, reds, and even a few purples. But, you have to look at them closely because most of the bright colors are harder to find. When driving along the highway, none of the trees looked dull or brown yet.

If the oaks are having these nice colors that some of the other trees should also be pretty vibrant and colorful at least in the next few weeks.

The trees aren’t near peak yet, but there are a few colorful patches. The entire scenic drive takes about an hour, and don’t forget to give yourself extra time to take in the views.

We will feature another fall foliage road trip next week. Covering fall where you live, Sabrina Bates, 5NEWS.