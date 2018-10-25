Fort Smith Police Looking For Driver Who Fled Scene Of Multi-Vehicle Crash Where Car Hit Home

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police in Fort Smith are searching for a driver who took off following a multi-vehicle crash on North Greenwood Avenue Thursday (Oct. 25) afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that a red car had crashed into a home a the intersection of North L Street. They also saw a silver pickup truck that had been involved in the wreck.

Police say the driver of a third vehicle, a white truck, took off after the accident.

Police believe there was an altercation between the driver who took off and a driver of one of the wrecked vehicles still at the scene, after talking with the resident inside the home that was struck.

Police are searching for the driver of the white truck.

Check back for updates to this developing story as police release more details.