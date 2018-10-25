Lincoln Mayoral Candidates Comment On Police Chief Being Placed On Paid Leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Lincoln Police Chief, Brian Key, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to Mayor Rob Pulse.

Lincoln mayor candidate, Chris Porter told 5NEWS he hopes the investigation is resolved soon.

"I think it's unfortunate. There's not a whole lot more I can say about it, but I do think it's unfortunate. I'd like to see that investigation repaired with the city as quick as we can."

Porter says if he were elected he would work to hire a new police chief and improve training for the officers.

Jason Davis, a mayoral candidate for Lincoln, says as of now he does not have a stance on the investigation. And, if he's elected, one thing he plans to do is try and bring that small type feel back to the town he grew up in.

"Once it comes out what he's done, then we can see what happened or not, but the last thing I want to do is point the finger at somebody who may not have done anything wrong at all."

There is a third candidate running for Lincoln mayor, Doug Hutchins. He did not respond to our request for an interview.