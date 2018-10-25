× Megyn Kelly Off The Air This Week, Return Uncertain After Controversial ‘Blackface’ Comments

(THV11) A “Megyn Kelly Today” rerun aired on Thursday instead of a live episode, two days after Kelly stirred backlash over her defense of blackface Halloween costumes, and rumors are swirling that she may not return at all.

Kelly angered NBC colleagues and “Today” show viewers Tuesday with her comments defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes. She spent most of her show Wednesday apologizing for her comments and the controversy they caused.

Sources have told various media outlets, from CNN to USA Today, that Kelly’s hour of the “Today” show will be canceled as soon as today (Oct. 25).

The controversy came from a round-table discussion on her show Tuesday where she seemed to defend blackface and whiteface for Halloween, saying it was “OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

The backlash was immediate, including from celebrities who responded on Twitter.

“I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television,” “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi said in a tweet directed at Kelly. “You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging.”

The Hollywood Reporter and the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night that Kelly had parted ways with her agent and that her departure from NBC was all but inevitable. Her agent also represents Noah Oppenheim, her boss at NBC News.

Read more from our affiliate at THV11.