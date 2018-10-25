× NYPD Investigating New Suspicious Package In New York City Building Addressed to Robert DeNiro

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at a Tribeca building Thursday morning a day after potential explosive devices were addressed to top Democrats and CNN’s New York City headquarters.

Authorities responded to 375 Greenwich Street in Tribeca in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets. The address matches that of Tribeca Enterprises, Robert DeNiro’s film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film Festival. The site also contains DeNiro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant.

De Niro is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Police were called at 4:45 a.m. Thursday about the package, which was on the building’s seventh floor.

According to police, the device appears to be a similar device to the ones sent to top Democrats including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

And, just as the other packages, the one sent to De Niro had six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. No postmark is visible on the front of the De Niro package, similar to some of the others, the sources said.

The bomb squad is on scene.

Police have cautioned people to avoid the area and expect heavy police presence and traffic.

Authorities found bombs this week intended for at least seven officials, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters. The five packages discovered Wednesday all had a similar address: That of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but with her name misspelled. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.