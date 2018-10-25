× Overcast & Drizzle Expected To Continue

Overcast skies with occasional light drizzle is expected to continue into the evening on Thursday. Low cloud cover will remain in the forecast well into the night and even for part of the day on Friday.

Temperatures will continue to be held down due to the cloud cover and light rain.

While the heaviest rainfall has shifted out of our area to the east, the center of the upper low continue to pivot across Kansas and will rotate near our area tonight. Low cloud cover and patches of light drizzle will continue.

-Garrett