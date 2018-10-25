× Sam’s Club To Begin Same-Day Delivery In Northwest Arkansas; Pickup Now Available

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Sam’s Club and Instacart announced Thursday they’re expanding their online grocery delivery to nearly 350 Sam’s Clubs nationwide by the end of the year, including Northwest Arkansas.

Instacart customers in Northwest Arkansas will have the option to shop Sam’s Club without a membership. Sam’s Club members will receive lower, members-only pricing.

Sam’s Club also launched Same Day Pickup in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. Members who place orders through Samsclub.com or the Sam’s Club app can pick up their orders the same day. Those who use Club Pickup will receive a special “Thank You” bag filled with samples while supplies last.

A test of the pickup service from the Sam’s Club app showed the service was available today (Oct. 25).

Sam’s Club grocery delivery through Instacart is available at more than 100 new clubs starting today, but apparently not in Northwest Arkansas just yet. A test of Northwest Arkansas ZIP codes revealed a message that the service was still “coming soon” to Northwest Arkansas.

Users can put in their email address to receive notice when the service will be available in their area.