School Bus Collides With Flatbed Truck In Springdale; No Injuries

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A school bus collided with a flatbed truck early Wednesday in Springdale.

The accident happened at 7:13 a.m. in the southbound lane of Old Wire Road near the Randall Wobbe Lane intersection, according to Capt. Derek Hudson of the Springdale Police Department.

No injuries were reported, Hudson said.

The school bus appeared to have rear-ended the flatbed truck. Hudson said children were on board at the time, but he did not know how many.

Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for Springdale Public Schools, said he had heard that "not many" students were on board. Another bus took them to school, he said.

Traffic was still backed up on Old Wire Road at 8:30 a.m.

