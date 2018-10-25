× Several Injured, Including Children, When Car Hits Church Bus Near Poteau

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Several people were injured, including children, when a car hit a church bus near Poteau on Wednesday evening (Oct. 24).

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 7 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 83 and Morris Creek Road about a mile south of Poteau in LeFlore County.

The 2007 Chevrolet bus was being driven by Aurora Baeza De Aguilar, 53, of Poteau. The bus had nine passengers at the time, including three adults and six children. The youths ranged in age from one year old to age 12.

According to investigators, the bus was eastbound on Highway 83 when it approached Morris Creek Road. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Caren F. Edwards, 61, of Poteau was traveling north on the road when it failed to yield from a stop sign while making a left turn onto the highway and struck the bus.

Both the bus and the car ended up in the ditch, investigators said. The bus landed on its side.

Edwards and her passenger, 63-year-old Ronald Edwards, were both treated at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau and released.

All of the occupants of the bus were taken to the hospital, though the highway patrol didn’t specify which hospital or hospitals on all of the occupants. A 7-year-old girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with serious injuries. She was admitted and was stable, investigators said.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and was treated and released.

Highway Patrol dispatch said they are still waiting for condition updates on the rest of the occupants. They include De Aguilar; Felicita Garcia, 43, of Heavener; Mayra Garcia, 18, of Heavener; Eluteria Garcia, 38, of Heavener; a 1-year-old girl who was in a child restraint seat; a 10-year-old boy; an 11-year-old girl; and a 12-year-old boy.