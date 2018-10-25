Springdale Police Seeking Suspects In Several Thefts

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for several suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a trailer as well as property stolen from a laundromat and a local Walmart.

Police are trying to identify the driver of a white flatbed pickup that may have been used to steal a trailer. The pickup has five orange lights across the top of the cab and a wood-covered flatbed. It appeared to have several items strapped to the back near the cab.

Police are also looking to question three suspects in theft of property cases at a local laundromat. One is wearing a ballcap and what appears to be a camouflage jacket. A second suspect is a white male with blond hair wearing khakis and a gray hoodie sweatshirt or jacket. The third suspect, a male, was wearing an orange hoodie and a knit cap.

Finally, Springdale Police are looking for an Hispanic or Marshallese male wanted in a theft case at a local Walmart. The man has gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 750-8139 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484. You can also call the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers line at (479) 78-CRIME.