× Topgolf Files Rogers Site Plan, On Track For Spring 2019 Groundbreaking

ROGERS (Talk Business & Politics) — Dallas-based entertainment company Topgolf has filed its preliminary site plan with the city of Rogers for technical review.

The document was filed Oct. 19 by engineering and design firm Crafton Tull in Rogers, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics. Comments or revisions by the committee are due back to the developer by Nov. 1, and the plan will go before the planning commission at a later date.

The filing comes five months after the company announced its plan for its first Arkansas development.

According to a rendering included with the site plan, the climate-controlled hitting bays in the two-story building will be facing north, with patrons hitting golf balls toward the Walmart AMP. The building will also include a restaurant, bar and private event space.

Read more at Talk Business & Politics.