Warning Issued Over Possible Hepatitis A Exposure At ASU And Jonesboro Salvation Army

LITTLE ROCK (THV11) — The Arkansas Department of Health warned of a possible hepatitis A exposure at Arkansas State University on Thursday after a food service employee there, who also volunteers at the Jonesboro Salvation Army, tested positive for the virus.

Hep A is a contagious liver disease, but it is preventable with a vaccination. The health department is urging people who may have been exposed to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Several cases of hep A have been reported in Northeast Arkansas over the last several months, including warnings that have stemmed from employees at local restaurants there testing positive for the virus.

In the latest warning, the health department is warning anyone who at the ASU Reng Student Center Cafeteria or the Salvation Army at 800 Cate Avenue in Jonesboro from Oct. 13 to Oct. 24 should be vaccinated immediately if they haven’t been or are unsure of their vaccination status.

You can read more about the latest warning, and find out how to get vaccinated, by reading more from our Little Rock affiliate THV11.