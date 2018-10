× WATCH: Chilly Today With Showers Possible Through The Afternoon

Widespread rain moved into the area overnight and will shift to the east today. Areas of light rain and drizzle will remain possible this afternoon with chill weather expect as highs will not warm out of the 50s.

Cloudy skies will continue for most of us Friday with more sunshine expected for the weekend.

