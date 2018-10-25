× XNA Authority Promotes Kelly Johnson To Chief Operating Officer

HIGHFILL (Talk Business & Politics) — Airport Director Kelly Johnson of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in Highfill has been promoted to chief operating officer and will start in the position Nov. 1.

Members of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority approved the promotion Wednesday (Oct. 24) in a special meeting via conference call, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics. Johnson’s annual salary will increase 16.7%, from $158,481 to $185,000.

“I very much appreciate the opportunity and will do a good job,” Johnson said after the vote.

