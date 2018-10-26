Bentonville Police Seek Suspect Who Stole iPad In Laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing an iPad in a laundromat.

According to Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police, the man stole the iPad from another customer inside the Sugar Creek Laundry at 909 NW 11th Street about 9:51 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The iPad can be seen in the video laying in the seating area. The suspect is seen on surveillance video picking up the iPad, then walking over and picking up a laundry basket. The suspect places the iPad on top of the laundry basket and leaves through the front door of the laundromat.

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, khaki pants and a purple hat with a yellow or gold bill.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 272-3170.