× Bentonville Pride Marching Band Headed To Super Regional Competition

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Pride Marching Band is heading to St. Louis to compete in the Bands of America super regional competition this weekend.

The band is one of five bands competing from the state of Arkansas. A total of 74 bands from across the country compete and 14 make it to to the finals on Saturday night.

Their show is titled “Modern Marie.” They learned it in July and have been working non-stop to perfect it for competitions.

Color guard director Brian Dutton says the band wants a strong first show so they can make it to the finals.

“We rep the show to no end trying to make sure we’ve worked through every aspect of it and work out every kink,” he said. “If something goes wrong, one of the beautiful things about the show is that recovery is on the sheets. The judges want you to recover and see how you react, how quickly you can make it work for you. So we’ve been working on that the past couple of weeks.”

The band performs at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You can watch the performance on flomarching.com.

The band will also perform in the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indianapolis in November.