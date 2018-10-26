Outerbike Brings Mountain Bikers To Arkansas

This weekend (Oct 26-28, 2018), mountain bikers from across the country are here in Northwest Arkansas for Outerbike, a major mountain biking demo convention.

The event is bringing bike manufactures and advocates together so that the public can try to latest and greatest in mountain biking. However, perhaps the most noteworthy aspect about this event is that they chose Bentonville to host it, thanks to the world-class trails we have integrated into our communities.

Ashley Korenblat, one of Outerbike's and CEO of Western Spirit Cycling says there was a lot of thought put into where to host this national event. She says, "It is really important to have trail systems that are well-designed and well-built and easy to get to. So many people come from all over the country. We have people from 46 states and four countries at this event who came to Bentonville specifically to go riding and this is the first time they’ve been here."

Outerbike is also bringing an economic boost this weekend as several companies are in town showing off their latest products. CEO of Yeti Cycles says they see opportunity in Northwest Arkansas. He says, "Whenever there is infrastructure built, and trails we consider infrastructure, there is an economy that grows around that so it’s fun for us to be here and see Bentonville grow as a mountain bike destination."

There are are a lot of cool new products here e-bikes, or bicycles with an electric assist, are becoming more popular. Bosch let us test their e-bike, it really helps on some of the hills, especially in our region, giving a little extra power to your pedaling. So there are cool bikes, but the thing that has people from across the nation impressed is our robust network of world-class trails. They are well-designed and maintained. The best part? They are all right here in our backyard. Biking the trails where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.