OVC Chooses Sallisaw As New Home For Veterans Center

SALLISAW (KFSM) — The Governing body of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, the Oklahoma Veterans Commission (OVC), announced Friday (Oct. 26) that Sallisaw won their bid to become the host city for America’s newest Veterans Center.

In spring of 2018, legislation was passed and signed by Governor Mary Fallin that would allow the current operations at the Talihina Veterans Center to be moved to a community that has the resources to support the 175-bed facility for Oklahoma veterans, the OVC said.

“What an exciting time this is for veterans, ODVA, and our staff,” said OVC Vice Chair Larry Van Schuyver. “We did our due diligence is researching where this Center should go. Every one of those cities would have been ideal for our Veterans. But no matter who we chose, Veterans won today.”

Following the Oklahoma Statutes Title 72 Section 229.1, the Oklahoma Veterans Facility Act of 2018 (HB3042) authorizes the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to develop and construct facilities to begin operations of the Oklahoma Veterans Center as a successor to the facility presently operating in Talihina, according to the OVC.

The next step in the process will be choosing who will design and build America’s newest Veterans Center.