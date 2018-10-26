Parents Protest Van Buren Middle School Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Parents protested outside a Van Buren middle school on Friday (Oct. 26) claiming their daughter has been sexually assaulted in school, and they want the boys responsible kept in a different classroom than their daughter.

James McDaniel says his stepdaughter has been sexually assaulted by more than four boys in her grade at school. He says he wants the Butterfield Middle School administration to protect his daughter.

Van Buren police told 5NEWS they are investigating harassment and disorderly conduct case at the school.

McDaniel says criminal charges have been filed against the four boys and he says two of the boys admitted to the principal to groping his stepdaughter. He claims the school is not taking action to protect his daughter and five other girls at the school.

McDaniel says his stepdaughter has to sit in class with the boys being accused of sexually assaulting her.

"The assistant principal defined it as harassment, but when you are grabbing a female's body above their ribs under her breasts that's groping," McDaniel told 5NEWS.

McDaniel said his stepdaughter has been traumatized from this situation and it has affected her confidence as well as her grades.

5NEWS reached out to Butterfield Trail Middle School, but they did not want to comment on this story at this time. The Van Buren School District released a statement about the accusations:

"Immediately after being made aware of the accusation involving students, the district initiated an investigation and reported the findings to the parent. Since this involves students, they will not discuss it publicly, and their students' safety is their top priority."