Person Fatally Shot In Parking Lot Of Colorado Walmart

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store early Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

As police were responding to an unrelated call, officers found a shooting victim in the parking lot of the store at 200 W. 136th Ave., just west of Interstate 25, about 2:20 a.m., according to our Denver affiliate KDVR FOX31.

Police said a late-model Dodge Durango and a BMW were parked together in the parking lot for about 20 minutes.

An occupant of the Durango then shot the driver of the BMW, then fled the scene, police said.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police are looking for a black Dodge Durango with unknown license plates. It’s believed there were two males and one female in the Durango, police said. No other descriptions were released.

The store remained open as police investigated. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (303) 658-4360.