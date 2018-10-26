Razorbacks Roll In Exhibition Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - The exhibition season is less about wins and losses and more about acclimating new faces to the college game but Arkansas was able to do both on Friday.

Five players scored 13 points or more, including four who did not suit up for the Razorbacks last season, as Arkansas routed Tusculum 96-47 inside Bud Walton Arena.

Freshman Isaiah Joe led the way with a game high 18 points while he hit 5-of-8 from 3-point range and also played a team high 29 minutes.

Daniel Gafford battled foul issues but finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks in just 18 minutes. Jalen Harris, Reggie Chaney and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson each finished with 13 points for the Razorbacks.

As a team, Arkansas shot 52.5 percent from the field and knocked down 11 3-pointers but did commit 20 turnovers.

The Razorbacks will wrap up the exhibition season on Nov. 2 against Southwest Baptist inside Bud Walton Arena.