Rupple Road In Fayetteville Closing Monday, Tuesday Nights

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A section of Rupple Road will shut down Monday and Tuesday nights (Oct. 29 and 30) in Fayetteville.

Rupple Road between Best Friend Lane and West Mount Comfort Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. It will close again Tuesday at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The road is being closed so water utility work can be conducted. part of that section of Rupple Road is being rerouted to connect to an existing stoplight and the section of Rupple Road on the north side of Mount Comfort Road.

The project is part of the Rupple Road Improvement Project that aims to make the road into a north-south corridor on the western side of the city.