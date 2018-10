Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Southside High School Girls' Volleyball Team is hitting the road today to compete in the Girls Volleyball State Championship.

The girls were given a big send-off today by members of the Mavericks' cheerleading squad as well as members of the marching band.

The girls were escorted to the Fort Smith city limits by Fort Smith Police as part of the celebratory send-off.

They will play in the state championship Saturday (Oct. 27) in Hot Springs.