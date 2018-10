CLICK HERE FOR THE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Game of the Week - Lamar host Booneville

Two undefeated teams remain in the 3A-1. @5NEWSClara tells you what you can expect from each team as they gear up to take the conference title.

Mountainburg host Magazine

Tom Harrell and the Dragons look to move closer towards their first-ever conference title. @5NEWSAndrew has a look at the matchup.