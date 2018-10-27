× 11 Killed In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — People with knowledge of the investigation are telling The Associated Press that at least 10 people have died in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. An additional death was reported during an afternoon press conference with the Allegheny Director of Public Safety.

Authorities say the gunman opened fire during a baby naming ceremony Saturday (Oct. 27) morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Six people were wounded, including six police officers.

The people spoke to the AP anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the shooting.

Authorities say they’ve increased security at Jewish centers in New York City and elsewhere in the state in response to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

New York Police Department officials say they are dispatching heavy weapons teams and squad cars to check on houses of worship across the city.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is saying in a statement that he also was directing state police to increase patrols at synagogues throughout the state.

The Democratic governor and the NYPD said that there were no specific threats and that the security measures were a precaution.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says authorities there are doing the same.