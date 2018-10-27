× Quiet Weekend But Rain Looms Next Week

Soak in the warmer fall weather this weekend with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Things stay quiet through Tuesday morning before rain arrives through the middle of next week, as well as much cooler weather.

The red line shows average temperatures. We’ll stay above average through Tuesday before rain arrives in the middle of the week, starting Tuesday night. Thing should slowly clear up by Thursday. This front will drop temperatures for the rest of next week and possible into the following week too.

Right now the rain is trending east for central Arkansas, but we will certainly have good rain chances, especially in the River Valley.

-Matt