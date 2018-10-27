River Valley Law Enforcement Hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) -- It's National Drug Take Back Day and the Barling Police Department partnered with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department Saturday (Oct. 27).

Police set up a safe drop zone at Barling City Hall.

It's a chance for those with unused or expired medication to leave it with police so it can be properly disposed.

Police said getting rid of medication you are no longer using can ensure it doesn't end up in the hands of someone who may abuse the medication.

Most police departments in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas take part in National Drug Take Back Day.

The Barling Police Department said it received more than 200 pounds of unused medication from an event in April.

If you missed Barling Drug Take Back you can still participate. Click here to find a collection site locator in your area, the event is held a few times during the year.