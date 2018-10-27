× SEC Skid Continues As Hogs Fall To Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas looked ready to end their seven game losing streak to SEC opponents as they jumped out to an early lead.

But the Razorbacks could not slow down the Vanderbilt offense.

The Commodores churned up more than 220 yards rushing and pulled away for a 45-31 win inside Razorback Stadium. Arkansas has now lost eight straight SEC games and have dropped 12 of their last 13 contests in the conference.

Arkansas had a chance in the second half to get back into the game but Vanderbilt scored 24 points, three touchdowns and a field goal, on their final four possessions.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the Vanderbilt offense with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard run in the first half that tied the game and sparked the Commodores’ offense. Vanderbilt finished with 444 yards of total offense.

Arkansas marched down the field on their opening possession of the game but the Razorbacks had issues with penalties and pass protection as they fell behind 21-14 at the half.

The Razorbacks pulled with 21-17 in the third quarter on a Connor Limpert 55-yard field goal, the school’s longest since 1988.

Ty Storey went 23-of-36 passing for 240 yards with a two touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions, the second coming off a play in which he was hit and the ball traveled just two yards.

Rakeem Boyd had 110 yards rushing for Arkansas, marking his third straight game of 99 yards or more. Chase Hayden added 70 yards rushing, including a 38-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.