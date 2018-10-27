Trump Says Pittsburgh Synagogue Should’ve Had Armed Guards

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump said the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue would have been different had an armed guard been in place.

“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him,” he said to reporters before boarding a flight to a Saturday (Oct. 27) rally.

Trump also said the nation should strengthen its laws surrounding the death penalty.

“When people do this they should get the death penalty,” he said. “Anybody that does a thing like this to innocent people that are in temple or in church … they should be suffering the ultimate price, they should pay the ultimate price.”