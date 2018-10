× WATCH: Warm And Sunny Trend

We have a trend of above-normal temperatures and crystal blue skies for today through Monday. A new system moves in on Tuesday, bringing in rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

If you're headed to the Razorback game, the weather will feel like September.

Afternoon high temperatures will be above normal reaching the low to mid 70s.

No rain is in the forecast until Tuesday night into Wednesday.

-Sabrina