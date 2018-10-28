A Mom Asks For Help In Finding Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville teen is missing and her mom would like help in finding her, according to nwaMotherlode.com’s Facebook post.

Eliana “Ana” Camacho, 15, is a Bentonville High School (BHS) student and was last seen entering the north building of the school Friday (Oct. 26) morning.

Aly Camacho said her daughter has been struggling with a lack of desire to go to school lately.

The mom states that her daughter has few friends in the area, “we have reason to believe she spent the night outside, and not in the safety of a friend’s house.”

Eliana is 5’3,” weighs about 125 pounds, and has thin brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black fitted Juicy couture shirts with long sleeves, black yoga-style pants with boot-cut legs. She has a distinctive mole on the corner of her mouth.

If you have any information on Ana Camacho’s location you’re asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170.