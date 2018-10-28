× Bentonville Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– Bentonville police responded to a shots fired call near 2301 Fireblaze Ave. Saturday just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers got there, they spoke with two women who stated their friend was walking around the area, feeling suicidal and armed with a handgun.

Officers heard a gunshot nearby while talking to the women. Police found Joseph Rodrigues, 25, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Rodrigues was taken to the hospital. A Smith & Wesson semi-automatic 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to police.