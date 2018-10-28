× Family Of Eight Escapes House Fire

LOWELL (KFSM)– A family of eight is safe after their house caught fire around 7 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 28.).

According to Batalion Chief James Hales, a truck caught fire in the driveway, the fire then spread into the house and into the attic. A neighbor called 911.

When fire crews got to the home on 5498 Walden Street, just north of Springdale city limits, three adults and five children were all outside the home with no injuries.

It took the Springdale Fire Department a little more than an hour to put the fire out. Hales says the home is not a total loss, but there is significant water damage and debris where the fire spread.

