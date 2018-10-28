It’s ‘Bottoms Up’ At Hog Haus For The Final Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- "Last call" at Hog Haus Sunday (Oct. 28) night.

The staple restaurant and brewery, at the corner of Dickson Street and North West Streets in Fayetteville, closes for the final time.

Hog Haus has been in its current spot for 14 years and guests were invited to come out one last time tonight for a farewell celebration.

"We've got live music, free food," said owner Julie Sill. "Just want everyone to come down say, 'hi, farewell, and wish the next people on a great success.'"

The corner building which houses the restaurant was put up for sale in July for $3.5 million.

It has been sold, but its future is unclear.