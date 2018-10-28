Local Reaction To Pittsburgh Synagogue Mass Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A leader of a local Jewish temple talked with 5NEWS about Saturday's (Oct. 27) mass shooting that happened at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Stanley Rest, the president of the Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas said they will be adding extra security to their Fayetteville synagogue. He also said his thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in the terrible tragedy.

Rest says his reaction was horror, sadness and anger when he heard the news. He said he could only imagine how horrible that would be if something like that were to happen at Temple Shalom.

A board meeting will be held next week to discuss possible new security protocols, changes could include installing security cameras and changing door locks.

Rest says they recently put up signs banning large purses for similar reasons.

"Beefing up security is part of the solution ... it may take hundreds of years for this to resolve itself. But I think people coming together and voting for politicians who will try to solve things, instead of just saying it's mental illness or something like that. There's no simple cause to violence like this," said Rest.

An all-inclusive memorial service was held at Temple Shalom Sunday (Oct. 28) evening to show solidarity for the victims in Pittsburgh.