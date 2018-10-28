Mountain Biking Demo Convention In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- You may notice more mountain bikers on northwest Arkansas trails this weekend...that's because there was a major biking demo convention called 'Outerbike in Bentonville.'

Outerbike gives a chance for all bikers --from veterans to beginners -- to try the latest technology in mountain bikes.

Bentonville was chosen for the first time this year because northwest Arkansas is becoming a premier biking destination.

Former NWA resident Blake Treadway moved away in 1996. "There was virtually no legal mountain biking and in that time ... I think they've got nearly 80 miles here in Bentonville and that's pretty awesome," he said.

The event finished Sunday (Oct. 28) evening, and it sold out prior to kicking off on Friday (Oct. 26).

Outbike will be back in Bentonville next fall, 2019, around this time.