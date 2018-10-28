ODOC Searching For Man Who Walked Away From Tulsa Halfway House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. (KFSM) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) is searching for a fugitive.

The D-O-C said on October 12th Christopher Stone walked away from a halfway house in Tulsa.

Stone is described as 6-foot-3 and weighs about 165 pounds, he has blond hair and blue eyes. He sometimes uses the name "Christopher W. Richard."

He was serving time for theft, check forgery, methamphetamine possession, fraud and for growing marijuana.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call law enforcement immediately.