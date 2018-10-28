Sen. Cotton On Talk Business Talks About Bomb Threats, Russian INF Treaty, Journalist Khashoggi

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was a guest on this week’s edition of Talk Business and Politics Sunday (Oct. 28) on Channel 5.

During the interview, Cotton spoke on a number of topics – including the president saying the media is partially to blame for a series of package bombs sent to prominent members of the Democratic party.

“I think we should be focused the things that bring us together, but also on the issues of the political campaigns. It’s fine to have sharp disagreements on issues, but we should condemn this kind of violence and move forward with the issues of the day,” said Cotton.

Here’s the YouTube link to watch Senator Cotton’s interview with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics.