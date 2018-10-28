× This Week: Starting Nice But Turning Wet And Cold

Clear skies will last into the first part of this new week! High pressure will hold on through Tuesday morning before rain arrives for the middle of the week.

Some of us approached 80 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be above-average once again for Monday with plenty of sunshine:

We'll stay warm through Tuesday, however by Tuesday evening, a few showers will start to move in.

Halloween is looking wet, however the heaviest rain will stay south and east of Fort Smith. We may start to see showers lighten up a bit in Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma by trick-or-treating. Either way, it will be chilly with a northerly wind around 10-15 MPH.

Projected Rainfall Totals (Tuesday PM through Thursday AM):

-Matt