WATCH: Trend of Warmth And Sunshine Continues

Today will feel very similar to yesterday, and the trend continues for tomorrow. Warmer-than-normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine is the main story. A cold front tracks into the area late on Tuesday. This will increase rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday, with showers possible in the evening for Halloween.

Afternoon high temperatures will sit in the low to upper 70s, which is a bit warmer than yesterday. With cloud-free skies, it will feel even warmer.

We remain cloud-free through tomorrow. Clouds increase, along with rain, on Tuesday afternoon as a cold front nears us. The greatest rain chances are late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Another round of rain is possible on Friday.

-Sabrina