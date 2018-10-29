× Arkansas Children’s Raising Minimum Wage For Workers To $14 Per Hour

(Talk Businees & Politics) — Arkansas Children’s CEO Marcy Doderer said one of the state’s largest health care systems will raise its minimum wage for entry level jobs to $14 per hour in the next fiscal year.

Doderer, appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, discussed this topic, the debate over pre-existing conditions, and a new legal initiative underway with Walmart and Legal Aid of Arkansas.

“In some circles, it’s probably considered controversial,” she said of the minimum wage increase. “I think it is a testament to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Children’s System and the importance they place on having a strong, vibrant workforce.”

