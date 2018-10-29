Centerton Police Searching For Missing Juvenile Girl

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — The Centerton Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Saturday, October 27,2018.

Sadie Bakema went missing from her home on Saturday, Centerton police said in a Facebook post.

It is unknown what Sadie was wearing or a direction of travel at the time of the disappearance.

Sadie no long has braces like shown in the pictures provided by Centerton police.

If you have a tip or information on her whereabouts, please call the Centerton Police Department at 479-795-4431.