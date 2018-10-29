× Couple Found After Photographer’s Photo Of Yosemite Proposal Goes Viral

CALEDONIA, Mich. (FOX8) — “Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his fiance Melissa,” wrote Photographer Matthew Dippel in a Saturday Facebook and Twitter post.

Dippel, a Michigan photographer, snapped a special moment completely by accident. He was shooting at Yosemite National Park when he photographed a proposal in progress, prompting him to search for the subjects of his incredible shot.

But, at long last, the couple was found.

He says he was shooting the beautiful landscape at the park, only to notice two people in his shot, one on bended knee. When he looked for the couple they were gone.

“Honestly I couldn’t believe what was happening,” says Dippel of the incident.

Dippel accidentally captured the proposal, saying it was a raw moment that he had to get.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to act and I already had my settings ready to go and I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away,” Dippel says.

Dippel says he rushed to find the couple, asking several people at the park that day if they knew the man and woman in the photo.

With no luck, he took his inquiry to the internet.

“I posted it in hopes to find them on everything and now on Twitter, it’s gone viral in almost a day now,” says Dippel.

Dipple found out from the couple that the photograph shows their “second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words.”