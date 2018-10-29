DNA Evidence Leads To Primary Suspect In 1990 Murder Of Arkansas Woman

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Oct. 29) announced that DNA evidence in a cold case lead authorities to a suspect in the death of Pamela Felkins, our CNN affiliate out of Little Rock KATV reports.

In a press conference, the sheriff’s office revealed DNA from the crime scene of Felkins death had been analyzed through family tree data and has a 99.9 percent match to Edward Renegar, a primary suspect in Felkins’ rape and murder in 1990, KATV reports.

HAPPENING NOW: Faulkner County authorities holding press conference, announcing new information in the rape & murder cold case of Pamela Felkins. @KATVNews #ARNews pic.twitter.com/z1uQDa1fAu — Matt Mershon (@MattMershonKATV) October 29, 2018

Edward Renegar died in 2002, KATV says.

It’s believed that Felkins was kidnapped from a video rental store in Greenbrier, where she worked, on February 2, 1990, KATV reports.

Felkins is believed to have been kidnapped from a Greenbrier video rental store where she worked in February of 1990. Her body was discovered several miles from there in a rural part of Faulkner County. @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/o37yFj6mH6 — Matt Mershon (@MattMershonKATV) October 29, 2018

Felkins’ body was discovered several miles from her place of work at a dump site off of Clinton Mountain Rd., KATV says.

Advancements in DNA technology allowed the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to connect Renegar to Felkins’ case. Investigators resubmitted evidence in her case to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for DNA, toxicology, and trace evidence analysis earlier this year, KATV reports.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who knew Renegar to contact investigators to help piece together the case.