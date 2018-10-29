DNA Evidence Leads To Primary Suspect In 1990 Murder Of Arkansas Woman

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Oct. 29) announced that DNA evidence in a cold case lead authorities to a suspect in the death of Pamela Felkins, our CNN affiliate out of Little Rock KATV reports.

In a press conference, the sheriff’s office revealed DNA from the crime scene of Felkins death had been analyzed through family tree data and has a 99.9 percent match to Edward Renegar, a primary suspect in Felkins’ rape and murder in 1990, KATV reports.

Edward Renegar died in 2002, KATV says.

It’s believed that Felkins was kidnapped from a video rental store in Greenbrier, where she worked, on February 2, 1990, KATV reports.

Felkins’ body was discovered several miles from her place of work at a dump site off of Clinton Mountain Rd., KATV says.

Advancements in DNA technology allowed the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to connect Renegar to Felkins’ case. Investigators resubmitted evidence in her case to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for DNA, toxicology, and trace evidence analysis earlier this year, KATV reports.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who knew Renegar to contact investigators to help piece together the case.