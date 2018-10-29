× DNA Testing Reveals Suspect In Centerton Bank Robbery

CENTERTON (KFSM) — After nearly two years, DNA testing has revealed a suspect in a bank robbery in Centerton.

Centerton police say two masked men came into the First National Bank of NWA on Centerton Blvd on December 23, 2016, demanding money.

The two entered the building through the front door of the bank. One of the suspects walked behind the counter holding a gun to the tellers, demanding money. The other suspect walked around the lobby of the bank pointing a gun in the direction of bank employees.

The two suspects left the bank on foot after the robbery.

One of the suspects was identified as Quamirrio Edwards, through DNA testing.

A concerned citizen called Centerton police saying he found a mask and hat in the bottom of his trash can.

After DNA testing at the Arkansas State Crime Lab investigators linked Edwards to the robbery at First National Bank of NWA in Centerton.

Edwards is being held at the Benton County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection to the robbery. His name is not being released because he is a minor.