Halloween Weather

Clouds will continue to increase late Monday and into Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which is set to move into our area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Rain appears likely on Halloween with showers for most of the day. For sunset on Halloween Trick-or-Treating activities, rain still appears to be likely as the slow front moves across the area.

Temperatures on Wednesday will fall into the 40s and 50s for Halloween evening.

Two more chance for rain return to the forecast, a quick system on Friday and perhaps a much larger and stronger system by Sunday.

-Garrett