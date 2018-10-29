× Local High School Marching Bands Competing For State Title

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Several local and regional high school bands are competing today (Oct. 29) in the Arkansas State Marching Band Contest.

The competition is being held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock today and Tuesday.

Van Buren High School’s Marching Band is defending their state title today at 5 p.m. Other bands competing today include bands from Farmington (10 a.m.), Alma (noon), Siloam Springs (3 p.m.), Rogers Heritage (3:30 p.m.), Bentonville West (3:45 p.m.), Fayetteville (4 p.m.) and Bentonville (4:45 p.m.).

Bands competing tomorrow (Oct. 30) include Hackett (8:30 a.m.), Shiloh Christian (10:45 a.m.), Paris (11:45 a.m.), Booneville (12:30 p.m.), Gentry (1:30 p.m.), Ozark (2:30 p.m.), Pea Ridge (3:45 p.m.) and Prairie Grove (6 p.m.).

A full schedule can be found here.