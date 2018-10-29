Multiple Accidents Shut Down Interstate 49 in Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — Multiple accidents shut down Interstate 49 on Monday morning just as rush hour was coming to a close.

According to the Arkansas State Police, multiple car pileups both northbound and southbound forced the Interstate to close in both directions about 8:26 a.m. The accidents occurred about mile marker 81 just south of the Pauline Whitaker Parkway exit.

The southbound accident was cleared within 20 minutes, but the northbound lanes remained blocked. Traffic backed up for miles in the northbound lanes. By 9 a.m., traffic was at a standstill past the Lowell exit three miles away.

The interstate was finally reopened about 9:45 a.m.

State Police reported injuries in the accidents, but no fatalities.

The Rogers Fire Department posted a warning to drivers to avoid the interstate because of the closure, then later posted images from the wrecks. Vehicles involved include a red SUV, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup and a dump truck.