Police: Little Rock School Bus Driver Killed By Runaway Bus

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department says an investigation has revealed that a Pulaski County Special School District bus driver was killed in an accident on Monday (Oct. 29), our CNN affiliate in Little Rock KATV reports.

According to KATV, police think the driver got off of the school bus for an unknown reason, and then the bus got away from the driver.

A witness saw the driver running after the bus, on a hill, when the bus struck the driver, KATV says.

Authorities say no children were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

The identity of the school bus driver has not been released by police until next of kin are notified.